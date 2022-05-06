Moulton leaders are expected to reverse course in the firing of Water Superintendent Jay Johnson after the city’s personnel board ruled for reinstatement.
According to a letter addressed to Moulton City Council members, the personnel board voted unanimously “that Jerry G. Johnson is to be reinstated.”
The three-person board heard arguments in the case and took statements from witnesses in a special hearing on April 27.
Johnson was placed on paid suspension on March 9 on allegations of harassment.
Johnson received a termination letter from the mayor on March 25 with added charges including gross insubordination, attending to personal matters at work, misconduct, use of official position for personal advantages, violating city administrative regulations, abusive personal conduct, and abusive public criticisms of a superior or other city official.
Weatherwax said the final decision will rest on a council vote. The City Council has a scheduled work session for Monday. The next Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 16, unless a special meeting is called.
Four council members have voiced support of the personnel board’s decision.
District 3 Council member Denise Lovett said she supported the personnel board’s decision.
“I will go along with whatever the personnel board decides. They heard the case and have all the information. That’s what they were appointed for, and I respect their decision,” Lovett said on Friday.
“We really need Jay back to work,” District 5 Council member Brent White said. “I respect the personnel board’s decision and the work they undertook in handling this case. The quicker we can put this behind us and get to work on the taste and odor issues the better.”
Moulton leaders have been grappling with earthy tasting, smelly drinking water for months. In January, Johnson reported algal growth in the city’s water source was the culprit behind the foul-tasting water.
Johnson said an independent study through Auburn University began in February to determine next steps in permanently eliminating the issue. Also that month, the Moulton Council granted Johnson approval to begin seeking grants through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to make improvements to the city’s water treatment plant. Prior to his suspension, Johnson recommended upgrades to the plant, including the installation of a new filtration system.
District 1 Council member Joyce Jeffreys and District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee echoed White’s desire to have Johnson reinstated immediately.
“My hope is that when Jay returns to work, he is treated fairly,” Lee said. “He won the ruling from the personnel board, and I am hoping he will not experience any retaliation from the mayor or anyone else. We need to move forward with the board’s decision.”
Lee, White and Jeffreys each have expressed their concerns that Johnson’s suspension caused delays in addressing taste and odor issues.
“The number one concern for the city is the water,” Jeffreys said on Friday.
“We’ve got such an issue with the water. We need to get this settled as quickly as we can. We need (Johnson) back. He’s the one qualified to know—he’s had special training, and he has more experience than any other individual in the department,” she added.
District 2 Council member Jason White said he lacked enough information to decide as soon as next week.
“At this time, I’m undecided. I don’t know what was presented to the personnel board and I want to know more about the case,” he said.
Brent White said he expects the Council to vote by the next set meeting, a week from Monday.
According to the city’s personnel policy, White said the Council has 30 days to bring the ruling to a vote. If the Council does not vote on the matter, the personnel board’s ruling will stand at the end of the 30 days.
In Monday’s work session, city leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing taste and odor problems and address public concerns. The work session will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m.
