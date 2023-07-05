For The Birds!

Carolyn Graham Dyar spends hours each day watching birds and enjoying the outdoors.

Carolyn Graham Dyar is a gifted photographer, although she insists that she is only a hobbyist.  “When Covid-19, hit hard and people were staying in, I started sharing my photos on facebook,” she said. “I thought if they brought a smile or bit of sunshine to someone, then why not?”

“I just hope people enjoy the bird photos. To me, they bring happiness,” she said softly.

