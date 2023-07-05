Carolyn Graham Dyar is a gifted photographer, although she insists that she is only a hobbyist. “When Covid-19, hit hard and people were staying in, I started sharing my photos on facebook,” she said. “I thought if they brought a smile or bit of sunshine to someone, then why not?”
“I just hope people enjoy the bird photos. To me, they bring happiness,” she said softly.
She has amassed a collection of fascinating photos, over 200,000, she estimates.
“If I don’t know the bird species, I will ask friends or look them up on Google,” she explained. “I always learn something I didn’t know when I research a bird unknown to me. Old teachers never stop learning, I guess,” she quipped.
She will tell you quickly that photographing birds has helped to keep her from spending so much time on social media.” It helps me stay out of trouble,” she laughed.
Carolyn confesses to being a tree hugger. “We have trees, shrubs, grasses, and overgrowth everywhere,” she pointed out. “It’s a bit of chaos away from our house. My husband keeps the yard cut, but I like the untamed nature around us. It provides food and shelter for the birds and other wildlife. There are pines, oaks, and cedars around us, and animals seem to like it.”
Not only are there birds for her to photograph, their property also provides a habitat for rabbits, opossums, raccoons, and plenty of squirrels. “I have also photographed deer from time to time, but they seem to go missing,” she said.
In addition to other birds preying upon smaller birds, Carolyn watches out for squirrels, snakes, cats, and other animals that might disturb her favorites and their nests.
“I have seen a fox or two, and I just hope they are looking for mice and not birds and rabbits!” she exclaimed.
She admits that she spends a lot of money on bird seed, especially black oil sunflower seeds.
“I also use millet from time to time. Smaller birds love it.”
According to Carolyn, mornings and late afternoons are the best times for bird watching and photographing.
“I learned one thing from my husband,” she said. “I watch the moon. When the moon is showing up in the daytime birds are active.”
Her first Nikon Coolpix was a gift from her children.
“I love the outdoors and what started as a hobby during the pandemic became an obsession,” she said.
“I was blown away by the variety of birds that I saw. While raising boys and working full time, I had never noticed the beauty of nature.
At least not since I was a kid, hanging out with my granddad.”
Carolyn suddenly realized how much she had missed being outdoors.
“I finally understood how my husband had been addicted to deer hunting, only I am worse. I only have to walk outside!” she laughed.
