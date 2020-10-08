Lawrence County made another significant drop on the state’s COVID-19 Risk Assessment map this week. On Friday, when risk lists were updated, the Alabama Department of Public Health designated Lawrence County a “moderate risk,” concerning the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawrence was one of five other counties listed as “very high risk” last week. Risk levels are updated once a week on Fridays and designate counties on a scale ranging from “low risk” to “very high risk.” ADPH determines the status of each county based on multiple metrics, including the number of days COVID-19 cases consistently decreased in a given county or whether new cases have increased.
Data on the risk assessment map showed the number of new cases found in Lawrence County had been declining for at least seven to 13 days as of the last update. ADPH said it lags data recorded for seven days between updates to “allow for completeness in reporting.”
“These data can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated, which means the risk categories could change from red (“very high risk”) to green (“low risk”) and back to red,” the ADPH site states.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state’s Safer at Home order, including the statewide mask mandate, would be extended for five weeks until Nov. 8.
Ivey said the order, which was set to expire on Oct. 1, was amended to lessen some restrictions on hospitals and nursing homes. Ivey said the order will now allow patients and long-term care residents one caregiver or one visitor at a time.
“To the residents and loved ones caring for someone in long-term living facility, I truly recognize it’s been a long, hard year. Today, we are announcing changes to allow loved ones to be reunited safely in these facilities across the state,” Ivey said last Wednesday.
She said the mask order, which was enacted in July, will remain in place until after the election, citing safer polling sites for poll workers and voters as the reason for the extension. The order requires face coverings to be worn in public by anyone over the age of six but does allow some exemptions including for those with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing a mask.
“Alabama has made real progress. Thankfully, we did not have a surge in COVID-19, as was predicted after the Labor Day weekend,” Ivey said. “But my friends, this isn’t just luck or coincidence. The fact is, our mask order that we imposed on July 16 is working, and the numbers speak for themselves.”
ADPH data showed 5,776 new cases had been reported statewide since last Wednesday, bringing Alabama’s total to 160,477 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
Statewide 2,436 confirmed deaths were reported by ADPH on Tuesday, including 26 confirmed deaths in Lawrence County.
As of Tuesday, data for the county showed 38 new cases found since last Wednesday, bringing Lawrence’s total confirmed cases to 676, according to ADPH. For daily updated statistics from the state health department, visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html.
