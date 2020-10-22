The two hikers who were reported missing in Bankhead National Forest Wednesday have been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
"The hikers are safely out of the forest and (were) evaluated by the Sheriff's Search and Rescue paramedics," the agency reported on social media on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. "Hikers are in good condition and good spirits."
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said two out-of-county women made phone contact with the department after getting lost off a hiking trail in Bankhead on Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Search and Rescue unit began a ground search Wednesday night that lasted until 2 a.m.
