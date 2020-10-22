The two hikers who were reported missing in Bankhead National Forest Wednesday have been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. 

"The hikers are safely out of the forest and (were) evaluated by the Sheriff's Search and Rescue paramedics," the agency reported on social media on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. "Hikers are in good condition and good spirits."

Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said two out-of-county women made phone contact with the department after getting lost off a hiking trail in Bankhead on Wednesday. 

The Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Search and Rescue unit began a ground search Wednesday night that lasted until 2 a.m. 

"There's no immediate concerns for injuries or anything life-threatening," Sandlin said Thursday morning. 
 
He said the search resumed around 8 a.m. with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's aviation unit assisting in the air. The Sheriff's Department also thanked Colbert County's Northwest Alabama Canine unit, Huntsville K9 Search and Rescue and RAT Search and Rescue for their assistance in the recovery. 

