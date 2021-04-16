A Hatton man is in custody on charges of drug trafficking and possession, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Walter Muston, 26, is charged with drug trafficking in Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and trafficking in marijuana in amounts greater than one kilogram.
The arrest comes after Sheriff’s investigators, alongside ALEA Region E & F Narcotics agents, and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Alabama 101 in the Hatton community on Tuesday, the report said.
Also assisting in the investigation were Drug Task Force agents from Franklin and Morgan counties.
Muston was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
