The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State competition will be held June 6 through 11 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and four Lawrence County juniors will attend, representing their high schools as well as the American Legion Auxiliary Post 25 of Moulton.
Four young ladies were selected from each of the county’s high schools by their school counselor, according to the Auxiliary.
Representing East Lawrence High, Audrie Compton is a member of FCA, BETA and the Diamond Dolls. She is in the honors curriculum and is currently employed part-time by American Eagle, according to her parents Rockie and Kristi Compton. She is an active member of her church’s youth group, she has taken art classes for several years, and her favorite past times include reading, working out and watching movies.
“She is very friendly and outgoing. She is the youngest of three girls,” Compton’s mother said. “After high school, she plans to further her education.”
Representing Hatton High School, Gracie Ward is in the top 5% of her class with a grade point average of 4.2. Ward is a member of the Hatton High School Softball team, Leo Club, National Beta Club, Native American Club, and the FFA, according to her parents Jimmy and Jennifer Ward. As a sophomore, she was selected by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to participate in their Youth Leadership Program.
“Gracie is a member of the Hatton Church of Christ where she participates in youth group activities, mission work, and the Leading Ladies service team,” Ward’s mother said. “Gracie enjoys spending time with her nephew, visiting with family and friends, and playing with her three German Shepherds.”
Representing Lawrence County High, Katie Beth Jett serves as her Class President, SGA Treasurer, LCHS Ambassador, 4-H State Ambassador, LEO Vice President and FBLA Treasurer. Jett is a junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 25. She has participated in the American Legion Oratorical Competition for two years, placing second at the division level each year, according to her parents Errek and Beth Jett. She is a member of Hatton Church of Christ.
“She enjoys playing soccer and being a member of LEAPS (Lawrence Extended Arts Program),” Jett’s mother said. “She also enjoys working part time at Vickie’s, A Southern Specialty Shop, The Hot Spot and making memory quilts with her grandmother.”
Representing R.A. Hubbard High School, Kynlee Gillespie is in the top 5% of her class with a grade point average of 3.9. Gillespie is involved in the National Beta Club, she was selected to be in the National Merit Honor Society for Math and Science, and she is a member of the Northwest Shoals Talent Search, according to her parents Stacey and Leslie Gillespie. She plans to attend either Mississippi State University or Auburn University to become a veterinarian, and she hopes to open a practice in Lawrence County.
“In the past, Kynlee was involved with the LEAP Drama program. Next year, she hopes to be able to be a Big Sister with the Mosaic Mentoring Program,” Gillespie’s mother said. “In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing video games, working on the computer, and spending time with her older brother and sister. Her favorite activity, however, is playing with, training, and loving her many pets.”
The four students are sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 25 to attend the ALA Girl’s State program, where they will learn the ins and outs of the United States political process.
Female high school students who have completed their junior year, have a keen interest in government and current events, and show strong leadership abilities, are competitively selected by their American Legion Auxiliary unit each year.
The cost for each young lady to attend the 2021 ALA Girls State program is $200, according to Auxiliary Post Chaplain Pam Crumpton. For more information, or to make a donation to assist with the students’ sponsorships, contact Crumpton at pamkcrumpton@att.net. Crumpton may also be reached by calling 256-476-6516 after 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.