Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline is back in custody after Thursday police chase

The man accused of dousing a woman in gasoline and threatening to burn her alive last month is back in jail after leading law enforcement in a car chase on Thursday.
Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 27, of 2020 Woodmead Street in Decatur, is charged with attempting to elude police, speeding, driving without a plainly visible tag, reckless driving, failing to yield at a stop sign or red light, operating a vehicle without insurance, and improper lane usage, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
According to the report, Moulton Police officer Tim Owens observed a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Blasingame, in violation of traffic laws while the officer was on patrol. As officer Owens attempted a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee, traveling south on Alabama 157.
Officer Owens began pursuit, and about one mile north of the Alabama 157 and Alabama 36 intersection, Blasingame turned off the roadway and drove through a field until he reached a tree line. The suspect exited his vehicle and ran into the wooded area, the report said.
Moulton Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators established a perimeter and began searching the woods as Sgt. Casey Baker deployed an aviation drone to help locate Blasingame from the air, according to the report.
“After approximately 30 minutes, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Investigator Tabitha Campbell observed Mr. Blasingame and gave chase,” Knight said in the report. “Mr. Blasingame attempted to elude Investigator Campbell, by jumping into a swampy area and attempting to swim away.”
According to the report, Campbell, assisted by investigator Wheeler Lovelady, followed Blasingame into the swamp and was able to apprehend him.
Once in custody, law enforcement officers learned there were felony warrants for Blasingame’s arrest from a neighboring county.
“Once again, this shows how all departments are working together to make our communities safer and to also have more officer safety,” Knight said. “I, Chief Knight, would like to thank the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Investigators. If it had not been for their quick response and their determination, we would not have been able to apprehend our suspect.”
In May, Blasingame was charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree domestic violence-menacing, a misdemeanor, according to reports.
Charges filed in court by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office state that Blasingame “poured gas on (the victim) and in the floor of the bathroom, and told her that he would burn her house down with her in it.” The domestic violence-menacing charge involved the same woman and arose a day later, according to a separate complaint filed by Lt. William Smith of the Sheriff's Office.
According to the affidavit, Blasingame placed the victim "in fear for her life by chasing her with a black Chevy Tahoe and pointing a gun at her on several occasions throughout the day."
Following his arrest on Thursday, Blasingame was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $4,000.
