Sheriff: Moulton man doused woman in gasoline, threatened to burn her alive

A Moulton man doused a woman in gasoline and threatened to burn her house down, according to charges filed in court Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 27, of County Road 121, is charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree domestic violence-menacing, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint signed by Lt. William Smith of the Sheriff's Office, Blasingame on Tuesday threatened to burn the victim alive.
"Blasingame poured gas on (the victim) and in the floor of the bathroom, and told her that he would burn her house down with her in it," according to the complaint.
Deputies smelled gas when they arrived and recovered a shirt soaked in gas, Smith wrote.
The misdemeanor menacing charge involved the same woman and arose a day later, on Wednesday, according to a separate complaint filed by Smith.
According to the affidavit filed by the lieutenant, Blasingame placed the victim "in fear for her life by chasing her with a black Chevy Tahoe and pointing a gun at her on several occasions throughout the day."
Blasingame is being held in the Lawrence County Jail with no bond set.
