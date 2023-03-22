Drug arrest on Hwy. 24

Kacie Nicol Skelton was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday. Skelton, 31, faced two charges of possession.
On Saturday, Moulton Police Officer Tim Owens witnessed a silver Toyota Sequoia commit a traffic violation. He conducted a traffic stop.
The vehicle pulled over near the intersection of AL-Highway 24 and the Walmart entrance. Owens approached the SUV.
As Owens conversed with the driver, he noticed irregularities in her behavior. Owens suspected her to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
Upon further investigation, Owens discovered that Skelton possessed a plastic baggie that contained a crystalline substance. The substance was field-tested and returned positive for methamphetamine.
The driver, Kaci Nicol Skelton, was arrested. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Skelton was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and booked with a $2,000 bond.
