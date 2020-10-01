Jackson House taking pre-orders for annual BBQ Sale

The Jackson House Foundation is taking pre-orders for its annual BBQ Butts Sale beginning this week.
The barbecued butts, prepared by Auburn’s former football star, Pat Johnson, will be smoked each day of the weekend pickup event, happening Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24, from 3 until 5 p.m.
JHF Director Tammy Roberts said the foundation is selling a total of 48 butts this year for $40 each. She said 24 will be smoked and picked up on Friday, and the second half will be ready for pickup on Saturday.
“Pat will be selling his signature sauce,” Roberts said. “He makes the best BBQ sauce I’ve ever eaten in my life.”
She said Johnson, who was taken under the wing of Pit Master Myron Mixon, prepares his own BBQ sauce, which will be available for sale on the weekend of Oct. 23. She said the foundation is also accepting pre-orders for white sauce, vinegar slaw, baked beans and homemade desserts.
All proceeds from the Fall BBQ sale will go towards upstairs renovations at the Jackson House, Roberts said.
The foundation hopes to have live music entertainment each night of the fundraiser, and she said the foundation will hold the drawing for its oil-painting raffle on the second night of the BBQ pickup event.
The Jackson House Foundation began selling raffle tickets for a $1 donation earlier this Spring in place of an annual Spring Celebration the non-profit had to cancel in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve done well with the ticket sales,” she said. “It’s helped us pay our bills and helped with other unexpected expenses that have come up. Those sales have really helped to keep us afloat.”
For each raffle ticket received, the donors will have a shot at winning a 16-by-20-inch oil painting by Carol Terry, Roberts said. The foundation had sold 1,000 tickets as of Monday and will continue selling raffle tickets until Oct. 24, she added.
“The winner can submit a photo to Carol and have her paint it,” Roberts explained. “You can submit a family photograph you’ve always wanted painted or a picture of your pet. If someone were to order a painting of that size, that’s the price she would charge.”
Donations may be made online at www.thejacksonhousefoundation.org, or through Venmo to @JacksonHouse-Foundation.
When donating for a raffle ticket or tickets, patrons are asked to include their name and phone number in the description box, Roberts said.
She said the JHF Committee is also accepting dimes for a Dime Drive until Oct. 24. She said a 20-ounce Coke bottle is being used to collect dimes for the drive and will be set up during the BBQ pickup event this fall.
Once the bottle is filled, she said it should hold an estimate of $525 in dimes. She said the foundation’s goal is to at least bring in $500 from the Dime Drive alone this fall.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 to refurbish and preserve the historic Jackson House in Moulton and relies on fundraising and grants to pays bills and maintain the house.
The historic Jackson House was built by Judge William Kumpe in the late 1800s. It was later converted to a restaurant owned by the Clark Weatherwax family, who then donated it to the City of Moulton after the restaurant failed. The house was moved in the 1980s to its present location, at 119 College Street, near Lawrence County High School.
For more information about the Jackson House or the foundation’s fundraising events, call Tammy Roberts at 256-566-6427, or visit the Jackson House Foundation’s Facebook page.
