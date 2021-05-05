Decatur man arrested on drug, false identity charges in Moulton

A 50-year-old Decatur man was arrested on drug and false identification charges after allegedly attempting to steal items from Walmart in Moulton on Saturday.
Yancy O’Braine Bell, of 53 Ashley Street, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, using a false identity to avoid arrest, and fourth degree receiving stolen property, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Moulton Police were advised of the possible theft at Walmart on Saturday after Bell was accused of taking several items from the store without paying for them. According to the report, Bell left Walmart and walked to Relax Inn on Alabama 157.
Moulton officers Casey Baker and Tim Owens made contact with Bell and were able to observe the stolen property and found illegal drugs in plain sight while speaking with the suspect, the report said.
“Mr. Bell gave a false name and a false Social Security Number to the officers. He was attempting to use his brother’s identity to avoid being arrested for an outstanding warrant that had already been issued for him,” the police report states.
While on scene, officers recovered the stolen property, which was returned to Walmart Asset Protection officials, and confiscated a white crystal substance identified as methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe that contained residue consistent with meth, the report said.
Bell was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $6,000.
