YLL visits Montgomery

The Youth Leadership Lawrence program took a trip to Montgomery last week. Legislative day began super early, as the group met at the chamber of commerce at 6:00 a.m. Their first stop was the Supreme Court of Alabama in Montgomery. The students got to see the different courtrooms that the Supreme Court uses and learned lots of information about the building and library housed in this building.
The group’s next stop was the Alabama Department of Archives and History. They toured the building with a guide and then were able to do some exploring on their own to see the many wonderful artifacts.
After leaving the archives, they stopped at the RSA building for a fabulous lunch. Rep. Ernie Yarbrough joined them.
Next, they traveled to the Alabama State Capitol. The group toured the building with a guide. They also took a group photo with Governor Kay Ivey.
They visited the Alabama State House, but it wasn’t the usual tour because legislatures were in a special session and had just adjourned.
The group stopped on the way home and ate Chick-Fil-A, compliments of the Lawrence County Alabama Chamber of Commerce. Though the trip home was marred by a traffic delay, the students made the best of it. Overall, it was a fun and educational day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.