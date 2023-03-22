YLL visits Montgomery

Members of the Chamber of Commerce with YLL students and Gov. Ivey.

The Youth Leadership Lawrence program took a trip to Montgomery last week. Legislative day began super early, as the group met at the chamber of commerce at 6:00 a.m.  Their first stop was the Supreme Court of Alabama in Montgomery. The students got to see the different courtrooms that the Supreme Court uses and learned lots of information about the building and library housed in this building.  

The group’s next stop was the Alabama Department of Archives and History. They toured the building with a guide and then were able to do some exploring on their own to see the many wonderful artifacts.  

