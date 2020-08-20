The Lawrence County Commission approved a Rebuild Alabama 2021 plan for the county, to be funded from state revenue following the recent increase in Alabama Gas Tax revenue passed in 2019, when commissioners met for a regular meeting on Friday.
County Engineer Winston Sitton said the 2021 plan will include the project along County Road 434, which was approved under the Rebuild 2020 plan. Sitton told the commission the project has seen several bid letting delays by the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has stalled the project since its approval.
“This is the longest I’ve ever had a project take, by far,” Sitton said. “We’re getting ever so closer. I feel like we’re right here, and I sure hope it is approved. It won’t be this year though, because we won’t have an October letting. My hope is for a November letting.”
The county’s road department sought to begin construction on the roadway that connects Alabama 20 and Alabama 24 in the Caddo community in 2019 and projected it to be completed by early 2020.
Sitton estimated the project to cost $900,000, with $720,000 coming from federal funds and $180,000 in county funds with an 80/20 match. The project includes a $300,000 railroad crossing installation for a gravel portion of the roadway, which will also be straightened and paved once completed.
Sitton said the 2021 plan also includes a resurfacing project along County Road 236 from its intersection with Alabama 101 to the Alabama 33 intersection. “This is the oldest, worst shape road we have right now,” he said.
Sitton said $369,719 became available for Lawrence County in fiscal year 2020 after a 6-cent-per-gallon statewide fuel tax was added to revenues in October of 2019. This year, an additional 2 cents per gallon was implemented in the tax increase, with an additional 2 cents per gallon to be added in 2022.
Sitton estimated $616,199 should be available to the county from the gas tax increase in 2021. He said the county will continue to receive $400,000 annually in federal aid money, which began after the new tax was implemented for 2020.
In other business, the commission named Angela Baldwin as the county’s new Solid Waste director.
The commission also approved promotions and pay increases for Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office employees Lieutenant Brian Covington, Lieutenant Lucas Jenkins, Jonathan Glaze, Wheeler Lovelady, and Kris Long. The Sheriff’s Department also saw resignations from Charles Hamby, effective Aug. 7, and Steve Benson, effective July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.