An escaped Lawrence County inmate was returned to the jail and two others arrested after officials apprehended the escapee in Colbert County last week.
Kevin Bradley, 39, was reported missing from a work release assignment in Moulton on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a statement from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley was first arrested in July on charges including receiving stolen property and possession of ICE/methamphetamines in excess of eight grams.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Bradley was arrested at a Colbert County residence on a second degree escape charge.
“Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigator and deputies went to a residence off State Highway 247 in Colbert County near the Franklin County line with assistance of Colbert County patrol deputies,” the report states. “Investigators located Kevin Bradley hiding in a closet inside the home.”
Colleen Terry, 49 of Town Creek, and Amber Rose, 34 of Golden, Mississippi, were also arrested and charged with first degree facilitating an escape, according to the report.
“If you help someone escape, we will make sure that you are held accountable,” Sheriff Max Sanders released in the statement.
Bradley was apprehended and transported back to the Lawrence County Jail without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
