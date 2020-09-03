A Moulton woman is now in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Lawrence County Jail.
Susan Mathews Vaughn, 58, was arrested Wednesday on charges of promoting prison contraband in the third degree, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
Before the arrest a corrections officer noticed “suspicious behavior” as Vaughn was placing money into an inmate’s account, according to the department.
“The corrections officer alerted other staff to the suspicious activity,” the department said. “Susan Vaughn was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.”
The incident has spurred an on-going investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The department said other suspects could be charged at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.