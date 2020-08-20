Lawrence County’s Youth Leadership Lawrence program was suspended this year due to COVID-19, but organizers hope to see the program return on better footing for the next school year.
YLL was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to promote and improve leadership skills among Lawrence County sophomores and juniors.
Chamber Executive Director Craig Johnston said the program had to be suspended this year due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on school field trips. He said the Chamber of Commerce also considered state health guidelines and restrictions placed on Alabama businesses concerning at-capacity occupancy when making the decision to suspend this year’s program.
“We’re considering the safety of our children as well as the health and safety of our local vendors and businesses who make this program possible,” Johnston said.
Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who also heads the YLL program, said she hopes to see YLL offered to more students next year.
YLL usually recruits about 25 students from each of Lawrence County’s high schools in the spring. The students officially begin the program, which allows them to tour local businesses and industries, during their sophomore or junior years.
“If we had been able to continue the program this year, we were going to limit it to about 15, but since we did have to cancel, we hope to recruit about 30 students next year,” Suski said.
YLL is designed to introduce participating students to a variety of career options available to them right here in Lawrence County. To do this, the program holds eight sessions, similar to field trips, for the students throughout the school year.
Suski said the Chamber hopes to see the program return to normal next year with all eight sessions, including Leadership Day, Agricultural Day, Criminal Justice Day, Health and Education Day, Banking and Retail Day, Business and Industry Day, Legislation Day and Tourism Day.
Suski works with representatives from different employers and organizations throughout the county who help sponsor each session.
“We are still seeking sponsorships; that’s the only way the program can run is with support from local businesses,” she said. “Sponsorships collected this year will help fund the program next year, with hopes that Youth Leadership Lawrence will return bigger and even better.”
