The Joe Wheeler EMC office in Moulton closed on Wednesday due to a “COVID-19 contamination” at its facility, the utility provider announced on social media the same day.
“We will re-evaluate after the weekend and try to re-open the Moulton office on Monday, Sept. 21, on a limited capacity,” a statement from the co-op said.
JWEMC officials said the office is unable to accept payments or conduct any business, including night deposits, at the Moulton branch during the closure. However, a payment kiosk is still available at the front entrance.
JWEMC also has offices open in Trinity in Hartselle.
“We ask that if you have any business that can be taken care of over the phone, please call 256-552-2300,” JWEMC said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Our goal is to keep our members and employees safe at all times. Stay tuned and follow for updates.”
