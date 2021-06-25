Moulton fire chief announces July 8 resignation

Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly has announced he will resign next month. Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the city received Jolly’s notice of resignation Thursday.
Jolly, who was appointed by the city in the fall of 2007, said July 8 will be his last day before moving to another position in fire service outside of Lawrence County.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished everything I came to do here,” Jolly said. “I’m grateful to the city for giving me the opportunity. I was extremely young then, and I know there were plenty of questions from (former Mayor Ray) ‘Red’ Alexander and the council at that time. Red challenged me to leave the department better than I found it, and I believe I’ve been successful in that.”
During his time as acting chief, Jolly said the department has replaced the entire fleet, built a new station, added a new daytime position, and improved response capabilities that make the Moulton Fire and Rescue Department more equipped to handle medical and rescue calls.
“We’ve added specialized equipment, and the department has become an all-hazards response department,” Jolly said.
He said the Moulton department is unique in that it employs career firefighters and utilizes volunteers. Jolly began volunteering with the department in 2005 and was hired for a paid position in 2006.
“For the past 15 years, I’ve tried every day to serve the community with integrity…I’m thankful to the community for their support,” Jolly said. “I’m grateful for our career (firefighters) and to the volunteers for stepping up. Whoever takes over after me, I hope they can continue the work and to live up to that challenge ‘leave it better than you found it.’”
Weatherwax said he will poll the City Council early next week to explore options for Jolly’s replacement. On Friday, Weatherwax said he plans to announce an interim fire chief by next week as the council will not formally meet before Jolly’s last day.
Moulton City Hall will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the July 4 holiday. The next Moulton Council meeting is set for Monday, July 12.
