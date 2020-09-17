The Alabama Extension System and Alabama 4-H are kicking off a STREAM Stories virtual event this month with sessions continuing monthly until April 2021.
STREAM (Science, Reading, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics) Stories is an interactive program free to children of all ages, according to event organizers.
Beginning with the first session on Sept. 21, Regional Extension Agent Jessica Williams will read to participants live through ZOOM and host an activity following the reading.
September’s session, which will begin at 4 p.m., will feature the story, Bad Apple: A Tale of Friendship by Edward Hemingway.
Other stories featured in the lineup will include:
• Ghost in the House by Ammi-Joan Paquette; Oct. 19
• Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade by Melissa Sweet; Nov. 16
• How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Suess; Dec. 14
• We Don’t Eat Our Classmates by Ryan T. Higgins; Jan. 11
• Love from the Crayons by Drew Daywalt; Feb. 15
• How to Catch a Leprechaun by Adam Wallace; March 15
• Scooby-Doo! A Science of Chemical Reactions Mystery: The Overreacting Ghost by Megan Cooley Peterson; April 19
The Sept. 21 session will also feature a fun lesson in making apple slime, organizers said.
To register for the series, visit https://www.aces.edu/go/streamstories or contact Jessica Williams at jlw0018@auburn.edu. Interested registrants may also contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.