Although Lawrence County remained on the state’s “very high risk” list this week, the county’s 911 Director Scott Norwood said there were no active cases recorded for Lawrence on Tuesday.
Lawrence County was designated “very high risk” for a second week in a row after data was updated on Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health website. ADPH determines the status of each county based on multiple metrics, including the number of days COVID-19 cases consistently decreased in a given county or whether new cases have increased. Risk statuses are updated once a week on Fridays.
Lawrence County was moved from “moderate risk” to “very high risk” on Aug. 28, the same week Alabama’s Safer at Home Order was extended.
The extended order also extends a statewide mask ordinance that requires masks or face coverings in public spaces for anyone over the age of six, with specified exceptions for those with medical conditions or for those receiving medical treatment that requires a mask to be removed.
Lawrence County continued reporting five confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, according to ADPH data. The county reported 17 new cases from Friday to Tuesday, which brought the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 506, according to ADPH.
Norwood, who receives data from the state about once every two days, said his records showed no active cases inside Lawrence County on Tuesday, which could help lower the county’s risk rating in the next week or so.
As of Tuesday, ADPH reported 133,606 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and listed 2,153 confirmed deaths for Alabama with 124 additional probable deaths.
