A three-vehicle accident in Lawrence County Sunday night has claimed the life of one person and injured another.
Bart Suggs, 54, of Trinity, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Econoline Van he was driving collided with a 2007 Ford F-350 flatbed pickup around 7:29 p.m., according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A passenger in the Econoline Van, Terri Suggs, 54, was transported to Decatur General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Bart Suggs was taken to Lawrence Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.
The crash occurred on Lawrence County 217, about eight miles south of Hillsboro, and also involved a third vehicle when the driver of the F-350 attempted and failed to miss a 1994 GMC Sonoma. The Sonoma was “sitting stationary in the roadway at the time of the crash with no taillights on due to a mechanical failure,” the troopers’ report said.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
