Christmas parades are happening in three Lawrence communities this weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parades are taking place in Caddo, Hatton and Mt. Hope on Saturday and Sunday, according to event organizers. Attendants and participants in each event are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing, organizers said.
Annual parades in other communities, including Courtland, Town Creek and Moulton, were canceled this year due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Mt. Hope
The 14th Annual Mt. Hope Christmas Parade will begin at noon on Saturday at the Mt. Hope School, event organizer Kristi Robertson said.
The three-mile parade route will continue on County Road 460 from the school with a left turn onto County Road 32 and a left turn towards the Mt. Hope Post Office. The parade will end where it began at the school.
The lineup will begin at 11 a.m., Robertson said.
She said there is no fee required to register, but donations to the parade fund and the community’s Tornado Monument Park are appreciated.
“I think we are going to have a great turnout this year,” Robertson said. “Please wear your mask and social distance to help keep it safe for everyone.”
She said Mel’s Food Truck will be available at Mt. Hope Baptist Church parking lot beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the parade concludes.
To register or for more information, contact Robertson at 256-974-9838 or 256-566-5538, or email lawco.robertson@gmail.com.
Caddo
The Caddo community will hold its first Christmas Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to organizers.
The route will begin at Veterans Memorial Park and circle East Lawrence schools.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. with float judging at 5 p.m. No entry is required to register, though donations are accepted. Those interested in participating may sign up via the Caddo Christmas Parade Facebook page, or by contacting Leigh Ann Black at 256-566-1986.
Questions and registration information may also be sent to CaddoEvents@gmail.com.
Hatton
A Hatton family in need will benefit from their community’s annual Christmas Parade again this year.
Hatton Christmas Parade organizers, Taffy Johnson and Tracy Parker, announced the B.J. Lawrence family will benefit from parade proceeds this December.
Each year the Hatton parade committee chooses one family recipient to be honored at the annual event. This year’s parade will take place at 3 p.m. beginning at the community baseball and softball fields.
Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. with judging beginning at 2:15 p.m.
While there is no entry fee to participate, Johnson said all donations accepted will go towards providing the Lawrence family a handicap accessible bathroom in their home.
The lives of B.J. Lawrence, his wife Beth, and their two children, Cole and Riley, were greatly impacted in August after B.J. was involved in a UTV accident. Lawrence suffered a traumatic brain injury and a spinal injury due to the incident.
“Even though we have a long way to go still, through B.J.’s hard work and the grace of God, B.J. is doing well considering the severe injuries he suffered,” Beth Lawrence said. “Due to (balance and walking issues from the spinal injury) we are going to have to have our bathroom made handicap friendly. Thank you all for your love and support.”
To register for the parade or donate to the Lawrence family, contact 256-410-6175 or 256-565-7206.
Food vendors The Pink Pig and The Sweet Truck will be available at the parade site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., organizers said.
