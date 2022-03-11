A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 101 in Hatton on Thursday has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Monzell Gholston, 40, was seriously injured when the 2000 Ford Explorer he was driving was struck by a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Gabriel S. Rardon, 33, of Florence, troopers said.
Gholston was air lifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the report.
The crash occurred near the Alabama 101 and Alabama 157 intersection, about two miles north of Hatton. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is handling further investigations.
