A camper fire that broke out early Saturday morning has claimed the life of a 71-year-old Mt. Hope man.
Ronald Joe Martin, of 4622 County Road 39, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were called to his residence at 4:36 a.m. on Saturday, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Reports show Martin was trapped inside the camper where he resided at the time of the fire. He suffered severe fifth-degree burns, Norwood said. No foul play was suspected.
He said Martin’s body was sent to Huntsville for autopsy. The Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office continues investigations to determine cause and origin of the blaze.
