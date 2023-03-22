Online drone spray conference a success

Steve Li, Extension Specialist for Weed Science, believes, “Drone adoption is on the rise and more is on the way.” Therefore, education is critical for the successful implementation of spray drone technology.
An end-user conference to educate users and potential users about spray drone issues – including insuring spray drones, licensing, use under federal aviation guidelines, best management practices when applying a diversity of agrochemicals – is critical for technology to be accepted and successful long-term.
Over 200 people registered for a spray drone online conference offered through Alabama Cooperative Extension System & Auburn University. Attendees represented 33 states and 22 countries across six continents where they learned about the issues in operating a spray drone – especially spray drones weighing over 55 pounds.
Plans are to have a spray drone end-user conference in person in the future. Remote options will be offered for people outside the United States to watch the presentations live.
Li organized the AU/ACES spray drone end-user conference. Li noted that prior to the online event 800 farmers and ag related personnel had seen the new technology via many field demos through the extension system. He said large farms have adopted spray drone technology and three commercial spray drone services have been established in the last two months. Recently, a landscape nursery has purchased their first large spray drone.
Issues related to regulation are being developed in partnership with Alabama Extension (ACES), Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry (ADAI).
For those who missed the conference, they have an opportunity to watch the recording when it becomes available on April 1; however, the recording will only be available for a short time. Interested parties should go to https://www.aces.edu/event/au-aces-spray-drone-end-user-conference-4/. A link to the recordings will be sent when it is available.
There is a $50 registration fee.
For more information about spray drones contact Steve Li at steveli@auburn.edu or via phone at (334) 707-7370. The Lawrence County Extension Office is located at 13075 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton. They can be reached via phone at 256-974-2464.
