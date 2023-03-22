Online drone spray conference a success

Spray drones are used to cover crops in pesticides and fertilizers.

Steve Li, Extension Specialist for Weed Science, believes, “Drone adoption is on the rise and more is on the way.” Therefore, education is critical for the successful implementation of spray drone technology. 

An end-user conference to educate users and potential users about spray drone issues – including insuring spray drones, licensing, use under federal aviation guidelines, best management practices when applying a diversity of agrochemicals – is critical for technology to be accepted and successful long-term. 

