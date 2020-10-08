Lawrence BOE to borrow $8 million for new classrooms, athletic facilities

At a called meeting last Tuesday night, the Lawrence County Board of Education approved an $8 million bond to help pay for capital improvement projects including replacement of the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary School and improvements at several athletic facilities.
The board will receive $5 million more from the state to help fund the improvements and the state money will not have to be repaid, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Lawrence County Schools Chief Financial Officer Suzie Berryman said the interest rate on the $8 million in bonds is 2.38%.
Brad Green, school board financial consultant with Raymond James, said the pandemic contributed to the low interest rates.
“When COVID arrived here (in March), the financial markets were frozen,” Green said. “There was an equity crisis across the United States. Nobody could access the public market to borrow money. It has all settled down, and people are getting back out.
“The board is taking advantage once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The interest rates are low. The state of Alabama is doing a bigger bond issue that will distribute funds that will not have to be paid back. The board will supplement the money it is getting from the state with this money to do projects that never would have been touched. It would have been too costly.”
Green said the state money is coming from the Public School and College Authority.
“It’s a state-allocated bond issue that will trickle down to local school boards of counties and cities,” he said.
The capital improvement projects the board is studying are:
• Replacing the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary School with 20 new classrooms;
• Adding three classrooms and administrative offices to the Lawrence County Career Tech Center;
• Converting half of the old Lawrence County High gym into a weight/training room;
• Constructing a new field house at Lawrence County football stadium;
• Building a new weight room and making improvements to the Hatton High field house;
• Adding bleachers and addressing the press box, restrooms, concession stand and visitors’ dugout at the East Lawrence High baseball and softball complex; and
• Adding 130 seats and enlarging the lobby at R.A. Hubbard School’s basketball gymnasium.
Refinancing a 2011 bond is saving the system $718,800 and refinancing a 2009 bond is saving another $28,343, Berryman said. The system will owe $1.09 million on the 2009 bond and $3.98 million on the 2011 bond. The board will owe $12.28 million over 25 years on the $8.145 million it is borrowing, Berryman said.
The board also has $12.8 million in debt from two bonds issued in 2015 to pay for a new Lawrence County High gymnasium and the Schneider energy contract.
During the first 10 years of total debt payment, the board will pay $1.4 million annually. For the remaining 15 years, the amount will drop to $1.09 million annually.
The board approved amending the school calendar to reflect Oct. 14 as an e-learning day for staff members and it will allow families to have an extra day of fall break.
