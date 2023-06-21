At its meeting Monday, June 12, the Lawrence County Board of Education approved the following:
RESIGNATION
Autumn Norred, MMS, English Teacher, effective May 26, 2023
Steve Coan, MMS, Custodian, effective August 18, 2023.
Jonathon Barron, LCSS, Contract Principal, effective June 30, 2023.
Morgan Landers, Special Education Teacher, effective May 26, 2023.
Cade Sennent, Maintenance Technician, effective August 1, 2023.
RETIREMENT
Judy England, Hatton Elementary, Bookkeeper, effective July 1, 2023.
Donna Flannagan, Central Office, Personnel/Special Education Supervisor, effective July 1, 2023.
Miranda Stephens, Hatton High, Science Teacher, effective July 1, 2023.
RESCIND RESIGNATION
Amber Scaletti, Countywide Special Education Teacher - Homebased at MES, effective May 26, 2023.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Nutrition/Wellness Educator - Draft
EMPLOYMENT
Sonia Burden, LCCTC, to administer clerical test, 1 day @ daily rate of pay, effective June 14, 2023.Funding: Local
Sherry McWhorter, School Nurse Coordinator, additional 30 days @ daily rate of pay, effective summer 2023. Funding: Local
Aaliyah Wallace, Countywide Special Education Teacher - Home Based at East Lawrence Elementary, Vacancy 2223-142, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding: Foundation
Megan Martin, Countywide Bus Driver/Utility Worker, Vacancy 2223-143, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Transportation
Alisha Morse, Hatton Elementary, Custodian, Vacancy 2223-145, effective August 1, 2023.Funding: Foundation
Julia Burden, LCCTC, not to exceed 25 days @ daily rate of pay, effective Summer 2023.Funding: Foundation
Approve the following Lawrence County CTE Summer 2023 Supplements @ daily rate of pay. Funding: Foundation Jordan Davis - 6 days
Extend Brandi Dutton, Central Office, part-time, temporary, @ $15.00 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Summer 2023.Funding: Local
Joshua Graham, Hatton High, Secondary Teacher, Vacancy 2324-03, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Bradley Morgan, ELHS, Social Science Teacher, Vacancy 2324-07, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Lamaric Owens, East Lawrence High School, Science Teacher, Vacancy 2324-08, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Anna Benford, Moulton Middle, Math Teacher, Vacancy 2324-13, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding: Foundation
Bailey Hjelm, Moulton Middle, Science Teacher, Vacancy 2324-14, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding: Foundation
Abby Grace Letson, ELMS, Elementary Teacher, Vacancy 2324-16, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Cade Serment, LCCTC, Advanced Manufacturing Instructor, Vacancy 2324-17, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
DeeDee Weatherwax, LCCTC, Business Education/Co-op Instructor, Vacancy 2324-18, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Abby Cole, Moulton Elementary, Elementary Teacher, Vacancy 2324-22, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Jeffrey Hodge, LCHS, Secondary Teacher, Vacancy 2324-23, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding: Foundation
Emily Tidwell, Moulton Middle, Social Science Teacher, Vacancy 2324-25, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Lanesha Nikkol Coffey, Countywide Special Education Paraprofessional, home based at East Lawrence Elementary, Vacancy 2324-27, effective 2023-2024 school year. Funding: Foundation
Robert Guin, Hatton High, Secondary Teacher, Vacancy 2324-30, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding: ESSER
Lettie Kilpatrick, Central Office, Student Summer Worker, part-time, temporary, not to exceed 30 hours per week@ $11.00 per hour, effective June 13, 2023 through August 8, 2023. Funding: Local
Kandance Pickens, Mount Hope School, Bookkeeper, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 30 hours per week @ hourly rate of pay, effective August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024. Funding: Foundation
Larry Smith, Technology Office, Student Information System Worker/Information Specialist, part-time, temporary, no benefits @ $32,000.00/year, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Funding: Foundation
Renita Jill Reding, ELES, Temporary Teacher, no benefits, @ daily rate of pay, effective August 14, 2023 through December 8, 2023. Funding: Local
Approve the following support CNP employee to work Seamless Summer Operations to feed students, as needed, not to exceed 20 hours per week @ hourly rate of pay plus $2.00 per hour, effective June 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. Funding: CNP Janet Terry - HES
27.Approve the following CNP workers for 1 day for CNP Team Nutrition Training@ daily rate of pay, effective June 13, 2023. Funding: CNP
Donna Love - HES
Valerie Wilson - HES
Melissa Kitchens - ELES
Tasha Williamson - ELES
Karen Sparks - ELES
Connie Warren - ELES
Monica Calhoun - MES
Nikki Dutton - MES
Donna Freeman - MES
Cathy Dutton - MES
LaNorris Wiggins, LCHS, CNP worker, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 30 hours per week at $15.00 per hour, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding- CNP
Extend Sarah Terry, RN, School Nurse, Countywide, effective for the 2023-2024 school year.Funding: ESSER II
Extend Kayleen Gillespie, RN, School Nurse, Countywide, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Funding: ESSER II
Donna Flannangan, LC Special Education Resource Center, Administrator, part-time, temporary, no benefits@ $37,000.00 per year, effective August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2026. Funding: Local
Amend Rickey Thompson, JJLC, Teacher, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 19 hours per week @ $22.00 per hour, effective May 30, 2023 through August 1, 2023. Funding: At-Risk
FEDERAL PROGRAMS
Approve the following Teachers for Summer Reading Camp/Summer Math Camp, not to exceed 15 days @ daily rate of pay, effective Summer 2023. Funding: ESSER/Title I/State Summer Camp
Frances Spillers - SPK, Keith Orr - SPK, Amanda Smith - SPK, Lori Bendall - HES, Celeste Weller - HES, Taylor Terry - HES
Approve the following bus drivers to provide transportation for the Summer Reading Camp/Summer Math Camp, not to exceed 15 days, at daily rate of pay, effective Summer 2023. Funding: State Summer Camp/ESSER Megan Martin
Approve the following teachers to receive $150.00 stipend to complete ELA pacing guides, effective Summer
