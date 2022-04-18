Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center is holding its Title VI Indian Education Program meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Parents and guardians of the Lawrence County School System program are invited to the public hearing, which will discuss the grant that supports the program, Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican said.
Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center is located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville. For more information, call 256-905-2428, or visit OakvilleIndianMounds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.