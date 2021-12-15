The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hopes to identify victims in recent vehicle thefts after a three-months long investigation that led to the arrest of a Decatur man.
The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Vice Unit began its investigation of illegal sales of narcotics within Lawrence County in October. The unit located suspect Alec Hollaway on Monday at a Hatton convenience store, Kayla’s Corner, located at 2181 County Road 150, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
Hollaway attempted to flee as the Lawrence County Special Response Unit and Vice agents attempted to execute a search warrant. During Hollaway’s escape attempt a law enforcement vehicle was damaged, the report said.
“After a brief struggle, Hollaway was subdued and taken into custody,” the report states. “During this time, Hollaway was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of synthetic marijuana (spice), along with drug related paraphernalia.”
Agents also found several catalytic converters and additional drug paraphernalia during a search of Hollaway’s vehicle and residence.
“It is unknown at this time if the located vehicle parts are stolen,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Max Sanders is requesting anyone who has had Catalytic converters stolen to please file a report. We have recovered some converters and are actively searching for a possible victim.”
Hollaway is charged with criminal mischief, drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $284,000.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.