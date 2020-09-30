Alabama's Safer at Home order and the statewide mask mandate have been extended for five weeks, Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press conference on Wednesday.
The Safer at Home Order, extended until Nov. 8, was amended to lessen some restrictions on hospitals and nursing homes. Ivey said the order will now allow patients and long-term care residents one caregiver or one visitor at a time.
"Alabama has made real progress. Thankfully, we did not have a surge in COVID-19, as was predicted after the Labor Day weekend," Ivey said. "But my friends, this isn't just luck or coincidence. The fact is, our mask order that we imposed on July 16 is working, and the numbers speak for themselves."
There were 2,399 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday. Data showed 14,234 new cases had been reported in Alabama within the last 14 days, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 154,701.
ADPH listed 17,182 hospitalizations across the state to date. Data showed Lawrence County reported 25 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with a total confirmed case count at 636.
For daily updated statistics from ADPH, visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.