A Town Creek woman died in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning, just east of Russellville, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Senior Trooper Gregory Corble said Shiloe Wiegers, 42, was killed when the 2018 Honda Civic she was driving failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and collided with a 2019 Ford F250 at the intersection of Franklin County 75 and Franklin County 724, about two miles east of Russellville.
Wiegers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Corble. No information was provided about the driver of the other vehicle.
He said the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.