Minor injury reported in Moulton crash on Friday

A Decatur ambulance was leaving Lawrence Medical and was not transporting any patients when it was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle in Moulton on Friday, according to Fire Chief Ryan Jolly. He said one minor injury was reported as a result of the crash. 

A Decatur ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Moulton on Friday. Officials said only one non-life threatening injury was reported.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Hospital and Court streets around 11:15 a.m., according to Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly.

He said a First Response of Decatur ambulance had left Lawrence Medical and was not transporting any patients at the time of the incident.

Jolly said one person with a minor injury from the second vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

