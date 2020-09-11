Minor injury reported in Moulton crash on Friday

A Decatur ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Moulton on Friday. Officials said only one non-life threatening injury was reported.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Hospital and Court streets around 11:15 a.m., according to Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly.
He said a First Response of Decatur ambulance had left Lawrence Medical and was not transporting any patients at the time of the incident.
Jolly said one person with a minor injury from the second vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
