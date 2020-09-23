The Cattleman’s Rodeo that usually takes place in early June will now take place this Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m.
The rodeo usually takes place the first weekend in June, but it was moved this year because of Covid-19.
The rodeo will still take place at Iron Rail Arena, located just outside Moulton.
“It’s an unsual year,” said Marsha Terry, who claims part ownership in Iron Rail. “But we’re excited to be able to still do the rodeo. We feel like a lot of people are excited to come.”
There won’t be many changes to the way the rodeo normally operates outside of the concession stand. This year we’re going to have food trucks from local businesses.”
Mask and social distance guidelines will be standard per the Governor’s mandate.
Tickets will be purchased at the gate and admission is free for five and under, $8 for 6-12 and $12 for 13 and up.
Miss Rodeo 2020 Brooke Wallace will be in attendence this year and Trent McFarland will be making his return as the funnyman.
