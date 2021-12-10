A Caddo Community Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday may be postponed a day depending on weather conditions, according to event organizers.
The parade is expected to begin at Veterans Memorial Park near East Lawrence High School at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Due to hazardous weather forecasted Friday night and Saturday, organizers said the parade may be moved to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“If the parade is moved to Sunday, the route will not change,” event organizer Lindsey Heaps Wilson said. “The only thing that might change are plans for lineup.”
Plans are for the parade to begin on Lawrence County 214 at the Meg Thelton Lane entrance to Veterans Park. The route will continue west to circle each of the East Lawrence school campuses, coming back out to County Road 214 via Lawrence County 370.
A map of the parade route is available on the Caddo Community Events Facebook page, where updates concerning the parade are also posted.
Wilson said parade participants will be contacted if the event is postponed and lineup is altered.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase in the Tennessee Valley late Friday night and continue into Saturday afternoon.
The affected area includes most of the North Alabama, including all of Lawrence County. Hazardous conditions increase the possibility of damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, NWS said.
