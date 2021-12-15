The Moulton Square is the place to be this holiday season as the county’s annual Christmas on the Square tree trail continues to draw hundreds of visitors each week.
"Anybody who hasn't been to the square needs to visit. We're blowing everybody out of the water," Lawrence Commissioner Kyle Pankey said. "The Commission, the Chamber (of Commerce), and the volunteers have put in a lot of time... I'd like to commend this Commission for the part they've had in bringing the community together. We're bringing a lot of people from out of county, and even out-of-state people are coming to see Christmas on the Square."
It’s not only decorated trees and festive lights drawing crowds. This Friday, the COTS Committee and event sponsors will present Miracle on Court Street—a family-friendly event happening on the historic courthouse lawn in Moulton.
Featuring a petting zoo, the screening of a holiday-favorite film, and surprise visits from Christmas characters along the trail, the COTS event will begin at 6 p.m.
Visitors to the trail on Friday may also enjoy a cup of free hot chocolate during the event thanks to COTS sponsors, and food trucks will be on site as well, COTS Committee members said.
The annual COTS event began in 2019, with a trail of 100 Christmas trees, sponsored and decorated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals.
Last year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trail featured 135 trees and other holiday displays, but has grown to include around 170 trees this year, as well as other holiday displays and “Instagramable/selfie” opportunities for visitors.
“We are so excited for this year, and we are anticipating it being our best year yet,” the COTS Committee said on social media. “We can’t thank the community enough for the continued support we receive in order to make Christmas on the Square happen.”
The Christmas on the Square tree trail will be open to the public nightly in December until the trail closes on Jan. 1. Visitors and locals are invited to stroll the trail at their leisure, night or day, as long as the trees and decorations are up.
To keep up with other happenings and events coinciding with 2021 COTS, visit the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook and Instagram pages. Visitors to the trail are also encouraged to share their photos of the events and decorations by including the hashtag #COTS42 when posting to social media.
