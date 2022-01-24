The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing a church last week.
On Friday, Sheriff’s deputies were called to New Antioch Church on County Road 217. Investigators believe the church was broken into sometime between 5 p.m. on Thursday and 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Max Sanders said the church sustained thousands of dollars in damage after vandals broke windows, televisions, copy machines and audio/video equipment. He said those responsible for the damage also overturned bookshelves and damaged furniture.
“The vandals that broke into the church are facing burglary and criminal mischief charges,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Those with any information are urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
