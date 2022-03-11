Water superintendent placed on paid suspension

The superintendent of Moulton Water Department was suspended with pay for undisclosed reasons this week, according to Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
Superintendent Jay Johnson said he was called into the mayor’s office Wednesday morning and given notice of the suspension after a complaint alleging harassment had been filed against him by another utility department manager.
Weatherwax would not make further comment except to confirm Johnson is “suspended with pay.” Johnson is paid an annual salary of $76,731.20, Weatherwax said.
District 5 Council member Brent White said the suspension was not a council decision.
District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee agreed and said she wants to make sure Johnson was given “due process” and all policies and regulations were followed before the mayor came to a decision.
“I’m not sure what this is about,” Lee said Thursday, referring to Johnson’s suspension. “I was told about it by the mayor yesterday… This seems like a drastic decision.”
Lee said she was not given a reason for Johnson’s suspension, but the councilwoman said she did not feel the decision could have anything to do with taste and odor issues present in Moulton’s drinking water.
City officials have received complaints for months about “earthy” tasting, smelly tap water. According to Johnson and an independent study through Auburn University, the foul smell and taste is caused by algal blooms in the city’s primary water source, Sinking Creek Reservoir.
“Jay has been very active, seeking grants for the water treatment plant and working tirelessly to solve the taste and odor issue,” Lee said. “He has kept us informed every step of the way and sought testing through Auburn University. He works late and comes in early. His leadership and his handling of the department has been exemplary.”
Johnson said he was told the suspension would last 10 days, after which a city personnel board would decide next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.