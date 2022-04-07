The Jackson House Foundation is hosting a weekend of fundraising events at the historic Moulton home starting with a musical performance this Friday.
American guitarist and singer-songwriter Tim Easton will perform at the Jackson House at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to JHF Director Tammy Roberts.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., she said.
Tickets at the door are $25. Tickets may also be purchased through Venmo by transferring payment to Venmo@JacksonHouse-Foundation, or tickets may be purchased at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce until 3 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, The Jackson House Foundation Bake Sale is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Featured items in the sale include buttermilk chocolate cake, red velvet cake, banana pudding, apricot-lemon supreme cake, buttermilk pie, Coca-Cola chocolate cake, old fashioned tea cakes, and other baked goods.
The Jackson House, located at 119 College Street, will also be featured as the last stop on the Moulton historic walking tour, which begins at the Hot Spot restaurant on Byler Road at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
For more information about the Jackson House, or upcoming events, contact info@TheJacksonHouseFoundation.org, call 256-566-6427, or visit them on Facebook.
