HBCU Collegiate Conference to host cross country championship in LawCo

A college athletic conference of HBCU schools stretching from Texas to the U.S. Virgin Islands has agreed to use Decatur as the host city for its cross-country championships for three years, with the competitions taking place in Lawrence County.
The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference will hold its men's and women's cross-country championships on the Oakville Indian Mounds Park course in 2023-25 after Decatur-Morgan County Tourism submitted the winning bid to host the event.
GCAC Commissioner Kiki Barnes said that the championships provide an opportunity to put the area on display through a $1.2 million dollar deal between Urban Edge Networks and the GCAC that was made last year.
Urban Edge Networks specializes in sports broadcasts of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on its streaming platform HBCU League Pass Plus.
“The beautiful thing about this [championship] and this relationship is that now anyone who logs into HBCU League Pass Plus, our partner, will have an opportunity to view that championship on the GCAC network.” said Barnes.
The GCAC will have nine members in 2023-24, including Fisk University in Nashville, Oakwood University in Huntsville, Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, and the University of the Virgin Islands.
Barnes said her conference chose north Alabama for the cross-country championships because of the support it received from the 2022 conference championship that used Decatur hotels and Oakville's course.
"From the time we stepped onto the Indian Mounds race course, the team there, I mean just, the people there were so kind, professional and good," said Barnes. "I think when you're visiting someone else's home, and they open their homes up in the way the Decatur team did, I was like 'This is a place where we want to be in community, we want to be in community with them, we want to bring our dollars here.'"
The GCAC is a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Don Dukemineer, director of sports development for Decatur Morgan Tourism, helped facilitate the partnership between the tourism bureau and the GCAC and says he was approached by the GCAC when they were looking for a new home for their championship.
“One of their conference members is Oakwood University, just right next door in Huntsvile,” said Dukemineer. “So it seemed fitting to bring home something to one of the communities we already had here.”
Oakwood is the only school in Alabama that belongs to GCAC but doesn't field cross-country teams.
Dukemineer said Decatur Morgan Tourism's goal when it accepted the partnership with the GCAC was to make it a first class experience.
“We want them to come here, but we also want them to leave with a good taste in their mouth. That they're not just here for their event, they can also come back later for a family visit or trip or getaway or something like that,” said Dukemineer. “That was really what we wanted to focus on, is how we introduce these student athletes from HBCUs to Decatur.”
He plans to work with local businesses to welcome the student athletes.
“Right now we are working on a plan to have a reception at one of our local attractions so they can go visit,” said Dukemineer “It’s not finalized yet but they run on Friday, so that Thursday night we are looking at trying to do their players' reception, their recognition and their honors at a local establishment.”
Dukemineer said he expects anywhere from 96 to 100 athletes to attend.
“They’ll be staying at our hotels and eating in our communities while they’re here, too,” said Dukemineer. “So from an overall impact, it’s not necessarily a large event but these smaller collegiate championships are great impact because the college kids that come in, plus them showing some of their footage on Urban Edge Network.”
Stanley Johnson, Lawrence County High School cross-country coach, will act as the on-site coordinator of facilities for the competition.
“To host another college meet, especially this significant of a championship, is just very important to us and the county of Lawrence and Decatur,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that meets like this can lead to larger events.
“We even talked about nationals [NAIA championships] even coming there one day, and that’s what we’re open to,” said Johnson. “I think this is leading us that way. We are getting more and more exposure.”
According to TFRRS.org (Track & Field Results Reporting Service), the GCAC men's 8K champion was Philander Smith College of Little Rock, Arkansas, with the top placed runner being freshman Abel Fitwi of Tougaloo College in Mississippi. The winner of the women's 5K was Dillard University in New Orleans, with the top runner being Philander Smith College sophomore, Ishmia Black.
The other GCAC schools are Rust College in Mississippi and Southern University at New Orleans.
