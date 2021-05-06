2021 Poster Contest Winner

The Lawrence County Soil & Water Conservation Districts 2021 Healthy Forest - Healthy Community 1st Place Poster winner is Tanner Hobbs. Tanner is a 4th grade student from Speake School. Tanner is pictured with teacher and DAC, Stacy LouAllen (left) and Henrietta Taylor (right) from Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Colorado GOP lawmaker who used racist term is reprimanded
- Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured
- Slugger Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels
- More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain
- Alabama House approves medical marijuana bill
- US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
- AP source: Sheldon Silver ordered back to federal prison
- Alabama jury deliberates fate of officer charged with murder
Most Popular
Articles
- Moulton officer treated for minor injuries following Monday crash
- Decatur man arrested on drug, false identity charges in Moulton
- Davenport signs with Calhoun
- Culver excited for first spring with East Lawrence
- Moulton woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
- Dwight Hadley Key, MOULTON
- Mt. Hope centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with her community
- Moulton’s Strawberry Fest returns this weekend
- Lawrence man whose murder case went to Supreme Court again gets life without parole
- East Lawrence outlasts Phil Campbell in shootout
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.