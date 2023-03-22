At its meeting Monday, March 6, the Lawrence County Board of Education approved the following:
RESIGNATION
Stacey Hall, Teacher, Moulton Middle School, effective February 24, 2023.
Ashley Kelsoe, Part-time Instructional Paraprofessional, Moulton Middle, effective February 28, 2023.
Amy Berryman, Bus Driver, effective April 14, 2023.
Russell Wilhite, Special Education Teacher, effective February 15, 2023.
Lori Huffaker, HHS, English Teacher/High Dosage Tutor, effective March 10, 2023.
Amanda Borden, Bus Driver, effective April 5, 2023.
RETIREMENT
Ralene Gillespie, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective June 1, 2023.
Brenda Penchion, Bus Driver, effective June 1, 2023.
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Amend Ashley Hitt, MES, Pre K Auxiliary Teacher, Leave of Absence, effective February 14, 2023 through April 25, 2023.
Katy McDonald, Speake, Elementary Teacher, FMLA Leave of Absence, effective February 22, 2023 through May 26, 2023.
Taffy Johnson, Special Education Paraprofessional, FMLA Leave of Absence, effective March 7, 2023 through May 26, 2023.
Teresa Logan, LCHS, CNP Worker, On-the-job injury, effective January 20, 2023.
RESCIND EMPLOYMENT
Madeline Gwin, ELES, Elementary Teacher, temporary, no benefits @ daily rate of pay, effective April 3, 2023 through May 26, 2023 (B Cross - LOA) Funding: Foundation
EMPLOYMENT
Jordan Davis, LCCTC, Business Education/Co-op Teacher, part-time, temporary @ daily rate of pay, effective April 3, 2023 through May 26, 2023.Funding: Foundation
Clint Blevins, Bus Shop Technician, Vacancy 2223-127, effective March 20, 2023. Funding: Transportation
Abigail Letson, ELES, Temporary Elementary Teacher, (B. Cross - LOA), no benefits @ daily rate of pay, effective May 1, 2023 through May 26, 2023.Funding: Foundation
Cynthia Early, Speake School, Temporary Elementary Teacher, (K. McDonald - LOA), no benefits @ daily rate of pay, effective February 22, 2023 through May 26, 2023. Funding: Foundation
Tiletha Shelton, Central Office, to assist with Grow Your Own Teachers and parent meetings, not to exceed 19 hours per week, $25,000 per year, no benefits, effective March 7, 2023. Funding: Local
TRANSFERS - CERTIFIED
Alison Shepard, ELMS, from Math Teacher to Special Education Teacher, Vacancy 2223-130, effective April 12, 2023. Funding: Foundation
Mac Hampton, from Middle School Teacher at ELMS to Secondary Teacher at ELHS, Vacancy 2223-129, effective 2023-2024 school year.Funding: Foundation
FEDERAL PROGRAMS
Ashley Long, MMS, Instructional Aide, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 30 hours per week @ $15.00 per hour, effective March 6, 2023 through September 30, 2023. Funding: MMS Title I
Tamara Holt, ELHS, $2,200.00 stipend, website and sign management, effective 2022-2023 school year. Funding: ELHS/Title I
SUPPLEMENTS - DELETION
Ashley Berryman - HHS - Middle School Softball
SUPPLEMENTS - ADDITIONS
Kaci Quails/Cloey Lovelady - split - HHS - Middle School Softball
SCHOOL EXPENDITURES
Shamyra Owens, LCHS, baseball gate worker @ $75.00 per for JV/V games and $50.00 per night for JH games. Funding: Local School
Audra Lovelady, LCHS, baseball gate worker @ $75.00 per for JV/V games and $50.00 per night for JH games. Funding: Local School
Approve the following Off-duty Security for extra-curricular activities, part-time, temporary, as-needed basis @ 35.00 per hour (includes fringes) for 2022-2023 school year. Funding: Local Schools
Michael Phillips
Justin Henley, HHS, mowing/grounds maintenance @ $250.00 per month, effective April 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023. Funding: Local School
Denton Bowling, HHS, mowing/grounds maintenance @ $250.00 per month, effective April 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023. Funding: Local School
Teri Ferguson, ELHS, $1,000.00 stipend, inventory, effective 2022-2023 school year. Funding: Local School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.