Lawrence County moved from “Very High Risk” to “High Risk” on the state’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator map this week after data was updated Friday afternoon.
Lawrence was one of 16 counties marked “High Risk” this Friday, including neighboring Franklin County. Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan and Cullman were all designated “Low Risk;” Winston County was labeled “Very High Risk,” and Colbert County was listed as a “Moderate Risk.”
ADPH designates the status of each county based on multiple metrics, including the number of days COVID-19 cases consistently decreased in a given county or whether new cases have increased. Risk statuses are updated once a week on Fridays.
Lawrence County was moved from “Moderate Risk” to “Very High Risk” on Aug. 28. Risk statuses assigned by the state range from “Low” to “Very High Risk.”
As of Friday, 10 people have died in Lawrence County as a result of COVID-19, according to ADPH.
Lawrence County reported nine new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 526.
According to ADPH data, 136,703 cases have been confirmed in Alabama since the start of the pandemic. The state has recorded 2,333 confirmed deaths, with 129 probable deaths as of Friday.
ADPH listed 54,223 recoveries statewide. For daily updated statistics from ADPH, visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html.
