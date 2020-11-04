Lawrence Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old female who went missing from her home near Moulton, according to reports.
Zula Danielle Sivley was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, leaving her residence on County Road 232, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with additional information that might help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291
