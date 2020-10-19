Moulton Middle and East Lawrence Middle schools will be taught virtually for the next two weeks due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“We’ve had some staff members who have tested positive and we also have some who have been exposed,” Smith said Monday. “Obviously, anyone exposed has to quarantine; we simply do not have enough staff to run the school.”
He said internet service will be accessible at the school campuses’ parking lots for students needing access. He said the school system hopes to have its Wi-Fi bus program available by next week, with school busses equipped with internet hotspots parked at shopping centers and churches in rural communities.
“We’ve been preparing for this all fall. We knew things like this were going to happen,” he said. “We’re working to ensure the (virtual) transition is seamless. The safety of our students and our staff is always our greatest concern.”
Smith said the schools plan to reopen for traditional learning on Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.