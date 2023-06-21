Deadline for Torchbearers June 30

Lawrence County is welcoming interested applicants to apply for the 2023-2024 Torchbearers program. The free program, which graduated its inaugural class in May, is a leadership course for residents who want to become leaders in their community.
The deadline to apply to this year’s Torchbearers program is Friday, June 30. Applications are available in print at the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board office on Highway 157 and online on the Torchbearers’ Facebook page. They can be dropped off at IDB or emailed to mnappier@lawrenceidb.com.
“Whether you’re a new leader, you’re just wanting to get into a leadership role, or you’ve been a leader for many years, you can learn something from this program,” said Tabitha Pace, a member of the Torchbearers steering committee. “You can learn something new from our community, and it will also help you to be a good ambassador for our community.”
Torchbearers is exclusively available for Lawrence County residents. The 10-month program begins in August and extends through May. It encompasses seven half-day and two full-day sessions focusing on local business, industry, government, public service, education, and tourism. There is one session each month.
“I really encourage anybody in our community to apply, and that includes our elected officials,” said Pace. “Just because you’re an elected official doesn’t mean that you know everything that our community has to offer. So I really think it would benefit anybody, whether you’re a leader in your home, community, or church.”
The steering committee hopes to join Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Lawrence program for their legislative trip to Montgomery and their tourism day in the county.
Feedback from the graduating Torchbearers has led the committee to include hands-on learning into each session.
“Everybody loved the program – they learned from the program, they liked meeting new people – and the only thing that they seemed to like more is being in the community: touring and doing hands-on activities,” Pace said. “So we’re going to try to make sure that every day incorporates that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.