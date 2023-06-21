Deadline for Torchbearers June 30

The inaugural class of Torchbearers graduated 15 members.

Lawrence County is welcoming interested applicants to apply for the 2023-2024 Torchbearers program. The free program, which graduated its inaugural class in May, is a leadership course for residents who want to become leaders in their community.

The deadline to apply to this year’s Torchbearers program is Friday, June 30. Applications are available in print at the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board office on Highway 157 and online on the Torchbearers’ Facebook page. They can be dropped off at IDB or emailed to mnappier@lawrenceidb.com.

