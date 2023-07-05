Frog Johnson’s enormous onion

Frog Johnson is a special man.
He has a great nickname, earned from riding horses at a young age (“You’re as small as a frog up there!”). He’s on television as a cast member of Alabama Shine, where he travels, hangs out with award-winning musicians, and, of course, makes moonshine.
He also grows abnormally large onions.
Johnson plucked an 18-inch onion from his garden last week. He says it’s the largest tear-jerker he’s ever harvested – a considerable feat, as he’s grown them since he was a boy.
When he found the gigantic vegetable, he compared it with an empty gallon paint can. Johnson tried to fit the onion inside the can, but it was too large. He placed it on top of the can. Its sides extended beyond the can’s outer rim. Johnson measured it, and its circumference was greater than 18 inches.
It wasn’t the only abnormally-sized onion in the batch. Many of the vegetables were over 10 inches around.
A typical onion is anywhere from one to over 4.5 inches in circumference, according to the National Onion Association. Store-bought onions average two to 3.75 inches. Specimens over 4.5 inches are classified as “super colossal.”
Johnson believes the size resulted from using natural fertilizer, courtesy of his horse.
“Before I planted these, I got my barn down there and it had some horse manure [in it],” Johnson says. “I just took it and strewed it out with a scoop. Then I cut it in, and I waited a month. Then I planted these.
“All I’ve used is Triple 13 fertilizer on them since then.”
He harvested roughly 50 onions.
“I just grow a garden and I give it all to my family and friends,” Johnson says. “I don’t charge nobody for nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.