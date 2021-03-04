The deadline to apply for the Kappa Kappa Iota $500 scholarship is Monday, March 15.
The scholarship is open to any Lawrence County senior student or any currently enrolled college students from Lawrence County who plan to pursue a career in the field of education, according to KKI scholarship organizers.
Those interested in applying should see the school guidance counselor for an application or contact Beverly Bentley at 256-974-8496 for more information.
