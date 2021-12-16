A festive crowd gathered in Mt. Hope last week for the community’s 15th annual Christmas Parade, held on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Parade organizer Kristi Robertson nodded to the Mt. Hope Volunteer Fire Department for their help with the annual event, as well as the service the organization provides the community year-round.
“This is just one of the many things that these guys do. If you haven’t already, please donate to your local volunteer (fire department),” Robertson said in a social media post following the parade. “Thank you to all of these guys for helping with lineup and traffic every year for the Christmas parade. It couldn’t happen without you.”
Similar to other community parades, Mt. Hope did not charge participants to enter the event, but donations were accepted for the parade fund and Mt. Hope’s Tornado Monument Park.
Robertson said the 2021 Christmas Parade was a success thanks to all this year’s participants and donors.
Pastor Ricky Watt, who helped start the annual parade for the Lawrence County community, traveled from Semmes, Alabama to serve as the 2021 parade grand marshal.
“We had a great weekend in Mt. Hope,” Watt said following the event. “I was thankful to have all our family together for such a great time. Thanks Kristi Robertson and everyone who keeps the parade alive and thriving. You will always have a special place in our hearts, Mt. Hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.