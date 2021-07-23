A two-vehicle accident that occurred in Danville Thursday night has claimed the life of a Tuscumbia woman, according to authorities.
Cherry Prestage, 44, was killed when the 2014 Ford Mustang she was driving crossed a fog line and struck a 2019 Kenworth truck, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Prestage was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m. by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Scott Norwood said.
Troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Alabama 157 at the 28-mile marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.
ALEA Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
