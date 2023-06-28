Singing River Trail to partner with The Kelley Group

The Singing River Trail plans to partner with The Kelley Group civil engineering firm to develop the “Try Towns” section of the future greenway. The stretch of trail, running through Courtland, Town Creek, and Leighton, will be part of an extensive biking and recreation ecosystem throughout north Alabama.
“Kelley will be the project manager of all three communities,” said executive director John Kvach. “From day one, the spirit of what we’re trying to do has been to be together, inclusive, and authentic.
“I feel like Kelley is the next chapter of how we want to proceed.”
“This is just one more point,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, “of where we’re all three working together with one engineering group instead of [three separate companies].”
It’s the next step in a six-year project to develop over 200 miles of greenways, walking trails, and recreation stops from Bridgeport to Sheffield. Singing River will wind through Scottsboro and Guntersville, past Huntsville and Decatur, and through the “Try Towns”(named for their efforts to advance the project) of Courtland, Town Creek, and Leighton.
The towns’ cooperation has made a significant impact on the project’s development in the area. Peebles shared a recent conversation with Rep. Robert Aderholt’s district field representative, Kreg Kennedy.
“I said, ‘Kreg, tell me something: What are people saying? What are people [thinking about] the three towns?’” Peebles recalled. “He told me, ‘Well, the thing about it is it’s unheard of for three towns to be working together as a whole.’
“‘You don’t just have three towns; you’ve got two counties that are sitting here working together… People in Washington are noticing.’”
Project renderings show paved bike lanes decorated with colorful murals within the towns and gravel routes connecting them. The paved sections will extend 1.4 miles within Courtland, 2.4 miles within Town Creek, and one mile within Leighton. Plans include kayak launches that follow blueways (mapped-out water trails) down the Big Nance and Town Creek waterways.
Estimates for the project range from $4.8 million to $7.2 million. Singing River has applied for a $4.1 million federal grant to fund the trail. If the grant is approved, Taft anticipates construction will start in 2024 and finish in 2025.
The trail continues to gain momentum. It recently received an appropriation of $850,000 for Sweet Trails Alabama, an Alabama Council on Outdoor Recreation initiative that creates a strategic trail network across the state.
“This is the natural route that people traveled over centuries,” Kvach said. “This is the route that Native Americans took to go from place to place. This is the route that the settlers came across.
“For us, it’s like a full loop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.