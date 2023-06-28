Singing River Trail to partner with The Kelley Group

From left: Kelley Taft, Peebles, Kvach, and associate director Anna Clem.

The Singing River Trail plans to partner with The Kelley Group civil engineering firm to develop the “Try Towns” section of the future greenway. The stretch of trail, running through Courtland, Town Creek, and Leighton, will be part of an extensive biking and recreation ecosystem throughout north Alabama. 

“Kelley will be the project manager of all three communities,” said executive director John Kvach. “From day one, the spirit of what we’re trying to do has been to be together, inclusive, and authentic.

